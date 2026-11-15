School Students Escape Unhurt As Bus Crashes Into Ashram After Brake Failure In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh - VIDEO

A group of school students from Uttar Pradesh had a narrow escape after a bus carrying them on an educational trip rammed into an ashram wall in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Saturday morning, allegedly after its brakes failed. Three people, including the school principal, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place around 9:30 am at the PWD intersection in Muni Ki Reti, when the bus carrying students and teachers from Pandit Tilak Bhanu Senior Secondary School in Firozabad went out of control and crashed into the wall, breaking through it before entering the ashram premises.

According to police, the bus was carrying students and teachers who had arrived in the area for a visit on the occasion of Children's Day. Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, safely evacuating everyone on board.

The driver, Jaiprakash, helper Awadhesh and principal Rajni Saraswat sustained minor injuries and were taken to a government hospital for treatment. They were discharged after receiving first aid.

Police arranged accommodation and refreshments for the students at Madhuban Ashram. Muni Ki Reti police said preliminary findings suggest brake failure caused the accident, while a detailed investigation is underway.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!