Mumbai Road Accident: BEST Bus Loses Control, Crashes Into Ertiga And Creta Near Lodha Junction; 6 Injured | Video | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Six people were injured, including an Ertiga driver who suffered a serious leg injury, after a BEST bus allegedly went out of control and rammed into two cars waiting at a traffic signal near Lodha Junction at around 8.30 pm on Monday.

According to preliminary information, a BEST bus was stationary at the signal, with an Ertiga and a Creta waiting behind it. Another BEST bus approaching from behind reportedly lost control and crashed into the two cars, leaving them damaged and their occupants injured. The impact brought traffic movement in the area to a halt.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: 2 Cars Crushed Between 2 BEST Buses At Wadala's Lodha Junction, 6 InjuredReported by @ImAbhi5200 #BESTBus #Wadala #MumbaiNews https://t.co/VepzMvc6uQ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 9, 2026

The Ertiga was carrying four people, including the driver, who sustained a serious injury to his leg. The other three occupants suffered minor injuries. Two occupants of the Creta, one man and one woman, also sustained minor injuries. All six injured persons were shifted to Sion Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the accident, the damaged vehicles were moved to the roadside to clear the stretch and restore traffic movement. The incident raised concerns over road safety and the risks posed by heavy public transport vehicles operating on busy city roads.

Further details, including the circumstances that led to the BEST bus losing control, are being ascertained. Police are initiating necessary legal action, while the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established.

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