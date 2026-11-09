Mumbai's First FIR Under Maharashtra Freedom Of Religion Act 2026: Mother Alleges Daughter Was Pressured To Convert For Marriage

Meghwadi police register Mumbai's first case under the new religious conversion law following a mother's complaint | Representative Image

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: A 50-year-old domestic help has alleged that a man from Jogeshwari East pressured her 22-year-old daughter to change her religion by making conversion a condition for marriage and promising financial support for her business. The complaint has led to Mumbai's first FIR under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

The complainant, Nilesha Rane, who works as a domestic help in Goregaon, alleged that Faiz Akbar Khan lured her daughter, Shravani, with promises of marriage, financial assistance and support for her makeup business.

Rane lives with her 26-year-old son in Virar East. Shravani completed a beauty parlour course in 2023 and takes bridal makeup assignments.

Daughter Allegedly Pressured To Convert

According to the complaint, Shravani came in contact with Faiz, a resident of Jogeshwari East, in 2022. When her father learnt about their friendship, he asked her to end the relationship. He died soon afterwards, and Rane alleged that Faiz subsequently grew closer to her daughter and promised to marry her.

In May, Rane shifted from Jogeshwari East to Virar with her son and daughter. Shravani, however, continued travelling to Mumbai for makeup assignments.

Her mother alleged that Faiz told Shravani he would marry her only if she accepted his religion.

Mother Files Missing Complaint

On October 18, Shravani left home in the morning, telling her mother she had a bridal makeup assignment. When Rane called her in the afternoon, she said she was busy. However, she did not return home and subsequently stopped answering calls.

Rane lodged a missing complaint at Virar police station, following which police registered a case.

On October 20, Shravani sent her mother a marriage certificate through WhatsApp, stating that she had married Faiz at a court in Bandra. When contacted by police, Shravani maintained that she had married him of her own free will and submitted the certificate.

Wedding Invitation Carries New Name

Four days later, on October 24, Faiz sent Shravani a wedding invitation through WhatsApp. Her family noticed that the invitation carried her name as Aayesha.

According to the complaint, the couple subsequently married in Jogeshwari East on November 6. Rane alleged that Faiz had converted her daughter's religion.

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Mumbai's First FIR Under New Religion Law

The Meghwadi police registered an FIR against Faiz on November 7 under Section 9(1) of the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, concerning unlawful conversions through force, fraud, undue influence, allurement or marriage-related deception.

The Meghwadi police said the case had been transferred from the Virar police station.

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