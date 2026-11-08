Mumbai Airport Crime: 3 Arrested For Posing As Customs & DRI Officers, Targeting Dubai-Based Passenger At Parking Lot | Representational Image

Mumbai's Sahar police arrested three accused for allegedly impersonating Customs and DRI officials to target a 24-year-old passenger at the international airport. The trio allegedly seized his passport, phone and boarding pass while threatening interrogation. A traffic constable intervened, leading to their arrest. Police recovered a fake identity card and launched further investigations.

Mumbai: The Sahar police have arrested three individuals for allegedly impersonating Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials and attempting to dupe a 24-year-old passenger at Mumbai International Airport. The trio is in police custody, and the fake identity card allegedly used by them has been seized.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Zoheb Usman Baloch, 30, a delivery worker from Andheri West; Zaid Nadeem Shaikh, 23, a BPO employee from Malad West; and Saliya Saeed Ahmed Qureshi, 42, a tiffin-service provider from Malad.

Passenger Targeted At Airport Parking Lot

According to the police, the complainant, Aman Mirza, a resident of Mumbra who works in Dubai, had returned from a sightseeing trip to Bangkok. His flight landed in Mumbai at around 1.30 am. After completing the necessary formalities, he reached the airport's P6 parking lot at around 3 am.

The accused allegedly accosted Mirza, snatched his passport, mobile phone and boarding pass, and claimed they were taking him for questioning in connection with a suspected case. They also allegedly threatened him and tried to lead him towards the parking lot, asking him to cooperate. A patrolling traffic police constable, however, intervened and intercepted the trio.

Fake DRI-Customs Identity Card Recovered

An officer said a mobile phone and a purported DRI-Customs identity card were recovered from Baloch's trouser pocket. The card bore Baloch's photograph but carried the name Digvijay Patil. Baloch initially gave evasive answers, but subsequent questioning allegedly revealed that the trio had been posing as DRI and Customs officials to target passengers at the airport and take their belongings on the pretext of interrogation.

Mirza told the police that Baloch had grabbed him by the collar, claimed that they were Customs and DRI officers, and taken his belongings.

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Police Probe Possible Similar Incidents

The police are investigating whether the accused were involved in similar incidents and are verifying their criminal history.

A case has been registered under Sections 62 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment), 204 (personating a public servant) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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