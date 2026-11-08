Mumbai Kamgar Stadium Fire Wooden & Bamboo Materials Catch Fire In Dadar West, No Casualties Reported | IANS

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Kamgar Stadium, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Dadar (West), on Sunday morning. The fire has been brought under control. No injuries have been reported in the incident, confirmed the fire officials.

Fire Brigade And Police Mobilised

According to preliminary information received from the Disaster Management Cell, the fire involved wooden bamboo materials at the stadium premises.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire breaks out at a warehouse storing decoration materials in Mumbai's Parel area. Five fire brigade vehicles reach the spot and launch firefighting operations. No injuries have been reported so far, while the cause of the blaze remains unknown https://t.co/YIBZH83Iqk — IANS (@ians_india) November 8, 2026

The incident was reported around 10.14 am. Following the incident, multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai Police, BEST, 108 Ambulance Service and Ward staff, were mobilised to the spot to respond to the situation.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished at 10.32 am, confirmed the officials. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

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