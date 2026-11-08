 Mumbai Kamgar Stadium Fire Wooden & Bamboo Materials Catch Fire In Dadar West, No Casualties Reported
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Mumbai Kamgar Stadium Fire Wooden & Bamboo Materials Catch Fire In Dadar West, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Kamgar Stadium in Mumbai's Dadar West on Sunday morning, involving wooden and bamboo materials. Reported at 10.14 am, the blaze was extinguished by Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel at 10.32 am. Police and emergency teams responded promptly. No injuries were reported, while the cause remains unknown.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Sunday, November 08, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Mumbai Kamgar Stadium Fire Wooden & Bamboo Materials Catch Fire In Dadar West, No Casualties Reported
Mumbai Kamgar Stadium Fire Wooden & Bamboo Materials Catch Fire In Dadar West, No Casualties Reported | IANS

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Kamgar Stadium, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Dadar (West), on Sunday morning. The fire has been brought under control. No injuries have been reported in the incident, confirmed the fire officials.

Fire Brigade And Police Mobilised

According to preliminary information received from the Disaster Management Cell, the fire involved wooden bamboo materials at the stadium premises.

The incident was reported around 10.14 am. Following the incident, multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai Police, BEST, 108 Ambulance Service and Ward staff, were mobilised to the spot to respond to the situation.

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No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished at 10.32 am, confirmed the officials. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

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