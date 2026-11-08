 Palghar Fire: 3 Cars Damaged After Firecrackers Trigger Blaze Near Shirdi Nagar In Nalasopara; 1 Vehicle Gutted | VIDEO
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HomeMumbaiPalghar Fire: 3 Cars Damaged After Firecrackers Trigger Blaze Near Shirdi Nagar In Nalasopara; 1 Vehicle Gutted | VIDEO

Palghar Fire: 3 Cars Damaged After Firecrackers Trigger Blaze Near Shirdi Nagar In Nalasopara; 1 Vehicle Gutted | VIDEO

Three parked cars were damaged in a fire allegedly caused by firecrackers near Shrishtiraj High School in Nalasopara's Shirdi Nagar around 1 pm. One car was completely gutted, while two sustained partial damage. Local residents moved nearby vehicles to safety, and Vasai-Virar municipal firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, November 08, 2026, 05:16 AM IST
Palghar Fire: 3 Cars Damaged After Firecrackers Trigger Blaze Near Shirdi Nagar In Nalasopara; 1 Vehicle Gutted | VIDEO
Firefighters extinguish a blaze that damaged three parked cars near Shrishtiraj High School in Nalasopara | IANS

Nalasopara, November 7, 2026: Three cars were damaged after catching fire due to firecrackers near Shrishtiraj High School in the Shirdi Nagar area of Nalasopara today around 1 pm.

The vehicles were parked along the roadside when the incident occurred. One car was completely gutted, while two others sustained partial damage. Prompt action by local residents prevented further destruction, as they managed to move nearby parked vehicles to safety.

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Fire Brigade Extinguishes Blaze

Firefighters from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Fire Department rushed to the spot and successfully extinguished the blaze.

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