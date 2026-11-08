Palghar Fire: 3 Cars Damaged After Firecrackers Trigger Blaze Near Shirdi Nagar In Nalasopara; 1 Vehicle Gutted | VIDEO

Nalasopara, November 7, 2026: Three cars were damaged after catching fire due to firecrackers near Shrishtiraj High School in the Shirdi Nagar area of Nalasopara today around 1 pm.
The vehicles were parked along the roadside when the incident occurred. One car was completely gutted, while two others sustained partial damage. Prompt action by local residents prevented further destruction, as they managed to move nearby parked vehicles to safety.
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