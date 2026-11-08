Palghar Fire: 3 Cars Damaged After Firecrackers Trigger Blaze Near Shirdi Nagar In Nalasopara; 1 Vehicle Gutted | VIDEO

Firefighters extinguish a blaze that damaged three parked cars near Shrishtiraj High School in Nalasopara | IANS

Nalasopara, November 7, 2026: Three cars were damaged after catching fire due to firecrackers near Shrishtiraj High School in the Shirdi Nagar area of Nalasopara today around 1 pm.

Nalasopara, Maharashtra: A tourist vehicle and a private car caught fire after a firecracker-related incident in Shirdi Nagar, Nalasopara East. Firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts to control the blaze are underway. No casualties have been reported (Source: Fire Departement) — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2026

The vehicles were parked along the roadside when the incident occurred. One car was completely gutted, while two others sustained partial damage. Prompt action by local residents prevented further destruction, as they managed to move nearby parked vehicles to safety.

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Fire Brigade Extinguishes Blaze

Firefighters from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Fire Department rushed to the spot and successfully extinguished the blaze.

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