Mumbai Ghatkopar East Fire Breaks Out On 20th Floor Of 21-Storey Building, 3 Residents Injured | X - mayuganapatye

Mumbai: Three residents were injured after a fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building in Ghatkopar East on Friday evening. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) brought the blaze under control after more than two hours of firefighting operations. The building was evacuated, while a search operation continued late into the night to check for anyone trapped inside.

Fire officials suspect that firecrackers, possibly rockets burst during Diwali celebrations, may have triggered the blaze. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed.

🔥 Ghatkopar High-Rise Fire Alert A Level-1 fire broke out on the upper floors of Kukreja Palace, Ghatkopar. @MumbaiPolice and @mybmc swiftly deployed emergency teams. No injuries reported. Stay safe! #MumbaiFire #Ghatkopar #MumbaiNews @mybmc @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/eWpgAryfH0 — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) November 6, 2026

Fire Reported On 20th Floor

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 8.08 pm in a flat on the 20th floor of Royal Altezza Palace on Vallabh Baug Lane in Pantnagar, Ghatkopar. Fire Brigade personnel, along with Mumbai Police, Public Works Department officials and ward staff, rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The fire was declared a Level 2 (major fire) at 8.52 pm.

Three Injured, Residents Evacuated

According to the fire officer, the blaze has been brought under control. One of the injured, identified as Sainath Awale (45), who suffered 27 per cent burns, has been shifted to Rajawadi Hospital and is in stable condition. The other two injured, Nirav Lodaya (34) and Rajesh Lodaya (47), have been admitted to Zynova Hospital and are reported to be stable. Other residents were promptly evacuated to safety following the outbreak of the fire, as per the fire official.

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Search Operation And Investigation Underway

The building has been evacuated, and a search operation is underway to ascertain whether anyone is trapped inside. The exact cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation, the official added. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the spot and inspected the incident site at night.

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