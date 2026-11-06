 Mumbai Ghatkopar East Fire Breaks Out On 20th Floor Of 21-Storey Building, 3 Residents Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Ghatkopar East Fire Breaks Out On 20th Floor Of 21-Storey Building, 3 Residents Injured

Mumbai Ghatkopar East Fire Breaks Out On 20th Floor Of 21-Storey Building, 3 Residents Injured

Three residents were injured after a major fire broke out on the 20th floor of Royal Altezza Palace in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. Firefighters controlled the blaze after over two hours, while occupants were evacuated. One man suffered 27% burns. Firecracker rockets are suspected, but officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
Mumbai Ghatkopar East Fire Breaks Out On 20th Floor Of 21-Storey Building, 3 Residents Injured
Mumbai Ghatkopar East Fire Breaks Out On 20th Floor Of 21-Storey Building, 3 Residents Injured | X - mayuganapatye

Mumbai: Three residents were injured after a fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building in Ghatkopar East on Friday evening. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) brought the blaze under control after more than two hours of firefighting operations. The building was evacuated, while a search operation continued late into the night to check for anyone trapped inside.

Fire officials suspect that firecrackers, possibly rockets burst during Diwali celebrations, may have triggered the blaze. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed.

Fire Reported On 20th Floor

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 8.08 pm in a flat on the 20th floor of Royal Altezza Palace on Vallabh Baug Lane in Pantnagar, Ghatkopar. Fire Brigade personnel, along with Mumbai Police, Public Works Department officials and ward staff, rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The fire was declared a Level 2 (major fire) at 8.52 pm.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 30-Year-Old Ghatkopar Man For Allegedly Smuggling 1,015 Grams Of...
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 30-Year-Old Ghatkopar Man For Allegedly Smuggling 1,015 Grams Of...

Three Injured, Residents Evacuated

According to the fire officer, the blaze has been brought under control. One of the injured, identified as Sainath Awale (45), who suffered 27 per cent burns, has been shifted to Rajawadi Hospital and is in stable condition. The other two injured, Nirav Lodaya (34) and Rajesh Lodaya (47), have been admitted to Zynova Hospital and are reported to be stable. Other residents were promptly evacuated to safety following the outbreak of the fire, as per the fire official.

Also Watch:

Search Operation And Investigation Underway

The building has been evacuated, and a search operation is underway to ascertain whether anyone is trapped inside. The exact cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation, the official added. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the spot and inspected the incident site at night.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source