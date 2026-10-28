Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 30-Year-Old Ghatkopar Man For Allegedly Smuggling 1,015 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok At CSMIA

Hydroponic cannabis allegedly concealed in shampoo bottles leads to an arrest at Mumbai airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs has arrested a 30-year-old resident of Ghatkopar for allegedly attempting to smuggle high-grade hydroponic weed (cannabis) sourced from Bangkok into the country.

The suspect, identified as A.A.R. Miyan, was intercepted on Tuesday based on spot profiling shortly after he landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport on a flight from Bangkok. Officers stopped Miyan near the exit gate of the arrival hall as he attempted to leave the terminal.

Hydroponic Weed Hidden In Shampoo Bottles

Upon conducting a thorough search of his luggage, AIU officials examined his trolley bag, which contained clothes along with three shampoo bottles.

A closer inspection revealed transparent plastic packets hidden inside the bottles, filled with hydroponic weed — a potent form of cannabis regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Customs officials seized a total of 1,015 grams of the contraband.

Following the recovery, Miyan was served a formal summons, and his voluntary statement was recorded by the investigating authorities. During questioning, the accused admitted to carrying the illicit substances, stating that while he was fully aware of the severe legal penalties associated with smuggling drugs into India, he chose to take the risk to earn quick and easy money. He was subsequently placed under arrest.

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Investigation Into Wider Smuggling Network

Customs officials stated that the investigation remains at an early stage, with efforts underway to trace the broader syndicate involved in the smuggling operation.

"The preliminary investigation and the statement tendered by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced," a Customs officer said, adding that team members are actively working to identify and apprehend Miyan’s associates.

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