Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 39-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Woman With 955 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials are investigating the suppliers and intended recipient of the hydroponic weed seized at Mumbai airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs has busted an international drug smuggling syndicate and arrested a 39-year-old woman on Tuesday who allegedly acted as a carrier to transport drugs. Agency officials are now probing the finances and the supplier and recipient of the seized consignment.

According to Customs, AIU officers intercepted a passenger, Sudha Velmurugan, a resident of Tamil Nadu, on the basis of specific intelligence after her arrival at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. Her flight landed at CSMI Airport at about 1.30 am on October 27, 2026. The passenger was intercepted at around 2.30 am near the exit gate of the arrival hall.

Hydroponic Weed Found In Baggage

Thereafter, the passenger’s baggage was examined. During the search, two vacuum-sealed black-coloured plastic packets containing vacuum-sealed transparent-coloured packets were found.

On opening the two packets, each was found to contain a green-coloured, dry leafy substance in fruiting and flowering top form, with a strong and unpleasant odour. On enquiry, the passenger admitted that the substance was hydroponic weed weighing 955 grams.

The substance was seized on the reasonable belief that it was being smuggled into India.

Woman Arrested Under NDPS Act

Sudha Velmurugan was served with a summons under the relevant section of the NDPS Act to record her statement, in which she admitted that she was fully aware that she was involved in smuggling to earn easy and quick money. She was then placed under arrest.

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“The preliminary investigation carried out so far discloses the involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the associates and other persons connected with the offence,” a Customs official said.

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