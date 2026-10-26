Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 2 Delhi Women For Allegedly Smuggling 1.87 Kg Cannabis From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials at Mumbai airport seized nearly 1.9 kg of cannabis in two separate operations involving women arriving from Bangkok | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: In two separate incidents, Airport Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) arrested two women from Delhi who were allegedly acting as drug mules to smuggle narcotics into the country from abroad.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized over 1.8 kilograms of contraband in total during the routine and intelligence-led operations. Authorities are investigating whether both women were part of a single coordinated smuggling syndicate operating out of Bangkok.

First Passenger Held With 910 Grams Of Cannabis

In the first incident, AIU officers acted on specific intelligence inputs and intercepted a passenger identified as Neetu, a resident of Delhi, shortly after her flight landed at Mumbai's CSMIA from Bangkok, Thailand.

Upon intercepting the passenger, Customs officers conducted a detailed examination of her check-in and hand baggage. The search led to the discovery of four clear plastic packets filled with high-grade cannabis, weighing a total of 910 grams.

Following the recovery, formal summons were issued to Neetu, and her voluntary statement was recorded under the relevant provisions of the law.

In her statement, the accused admitted to the non-declaration, deliberate concealment, recovery and seizure of the illegal narcotic substance. Based on reasonable belief and evidence indicating her direct involvement in international drug smuggling, AIU officials placed her under arrest.

Customs authorities confirmed that investigations into Neetu's case remain at a preliminary stage. Active efforts and intelligence-gathering operations are currently underway to trace, identify and apprehend key associates and handlers linked to the network.

Second Passenger Held With 964 Grams Of Cannabis

In a strikingly similar second operation, AIU officials intercepted another passenger identified as Rajni, also a resident of Delhi, following her arrival at CSMIA from Bangkok.

Customs officers subjected her luggage to a thorough inspection, which resulted in the recovery of three plastic packets containing cannabis weighing approximately 964 grams.

Also Watch:

Rajni was subsequently taken in for questioning, where her official statement was recorded. She admitted to failing to declare the contraband, as well as the concealment, recovery and formal seizure of the narcotics by the authorities. She was placed under arrest shortly thereafter under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/