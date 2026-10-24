Mumbai Airport Customs Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMIA; Airline Employee And Sri Lankan National Arrested

Customs investigators at Mumbai airport seized 1,445 grams of gold dust allegedly concealed by a Sri Lankan transit passenger, uncovering suspected collusion involving an airline employee | File Photo

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have dismantled an alleged gold smuggling operation, leading to the arrest of an airline employee and a Sri Lankan national travelling as an international transit passenger.

Acting on intelligence and passenger profiling, security agencies monitored a suspected transit route involving airport staff. The operation culminated in the interception of a female airline staff member, identified as N. Yadav (30), a resident of Bhiwandi, and transit passenger Mohamed Usman Mohamed Hanifa (43) in the airport’s departure area.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of gold dust concealed in Hanifa’s undergarment. Authorities confirmed that the seized contraband weighed 1,445 grams.

Airline Employee Allegedly Colluded With Passenger

Following the interception, Customs investigators recorded voluntary statements from both individuals. During interrogation, Hanifa admitted to possessing, carrying and smuggling the gold, saying he was acting as a mule for an overseas syndicate.

Meanwhile, Yadav allegedly admitted to collaborating with the passenger to retrieve the contraband inside the terminal in exchange for a pre-arranged payment.

Customs Probes Wider Smuggling Network

Senior Customs officials expressed concern over the alleged modus operandi, noting that the involvement of airline staff poses a serious security risk.

Officials warned that, if left unchecked, such methods could be exploited by syndicates to smuggle more dangerous contraband, potentially compromising national security and causing substantial financial losses to the state exchequer.

The accused were subsequently arrested.

Also Watch:

“The investigation remains at a critical, preliminary stage as agency investigators work to map out the broader network,” a Customs official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/