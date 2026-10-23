Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 60-Year-Old Ulhasnagar Woman For Smuggling 9.98 Kg Of Hydroponic Cannabis From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs officials uncovered suspected hydroponic cannabis concealed in food packets inside a passenger's trolley bag during an inspection at Mumbai airport | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport intercepted a 60-year-old female passenger arriving from Bangkok, leading to the seizure of a substantial quantity of suspected narcotics.

Inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger, officials discovered various personal effects, including clothes and consumer foodstuffs. A closer inspection of the food packaging revealed that it concealed hydroponic cannabis.

Customs Seize 9.98 Kg Of Cannabis

Acting on Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling, officials monitored the passenger, an Ulhasnagar resident, upon her arrival in the terminal hall.

Following standard security protocols and applicable legal frameworks, authorities conducted a thorough examination of the passenger's luggage.

A closer inspection of the food packaging revealed concealed items within ten separate packets. Upon opening these packets, customs officers discovered vacuum-sealed plastic packages hidden inside.

Each sealed packet contained a green plant substance identified by authorities as hydroponic cannabis. The total weight of the seized material was determined to be approximately 9.98 kilograms.

Passenger Taken Into Custody

Following the discovery, legal procedures were initiated, and the passenger was taken into custody for questioning. According to officials, statements were recorded during the initial inquiry, during which the individual acknowledged the transportation and non-declaration of the concealed items.

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Customs authorities emphasised that the investigation remains in its initial phases. Law enforcement agencies are actively working to trace the broader network associated with this shipment, focusing on identifying the suppliers in Thailand as well as the intended recipients responsible for distributing the contraband within Mumbai. Security measures and passenger profiling systems at the airport continue to be strictly enforced to deter similar trafficking attempts.

Public Prosecutor Naziya Shaikh argued for Customs in court, following which the accused woman was remanded to judicial custody.

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