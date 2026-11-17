Mumbai Shocker: 53-Year-Old Passenger Hit By Knife Thrown During Fight Inside Moving Virar-Churchgate Fast Local | File photo

Mumbai: A 53-year-old passenger was injured after being accidentally hit by a knife inside a moving Virar–Churchgate fast local near Andheri on November 15.

The incident occurred when a man allegedly threw a knife at another person following an argument, but it struck passenger Suresh Sharma instead. Railway Police personnel apprehended the accused, identified as Shiva Gaikwad (25), at Bandra station after the train was stopped due to chain pulling.

The injured passenger was given first aid and shifted to Bhabha Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable. The accused was handed over to Bandra GRP.