Mumbai: Two days ago, a large group of bikers were reportedly seen performing high-speed and dangerous bike stunts on the Western Express Highway in Andheri East, near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and outside the Mumbai Airport area.
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Several riders were allegedly seen without helmets and number plates, while some bikes were reportedly fitted with modified, excessively noisy silencers.
Videos of the alleged stunts have also been posted on Instagram by @javed_maldar_01.
The dangerous stunts reportedly created a serious risk to other road users and raised concerns over traffic-rule violations and road safety.