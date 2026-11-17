Uber, Mahindra Plan 5,000 Electric Autos In Mumbai, But Charging Infrastructure Remains A Concern

The partnership will offer financing and trade-in incentives to encourage auto-rickshaw drivers to switch to electric vehicles | X - @VahanWarta

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: Mumbai could see 5,000 electric auto-rickshaws on the roads over the next 12 months, with Uber joining hands with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility to accelerate the shift towards electric mobility.

However, while the partnership promises financial support and better earning opportunities for drivers, the lack of adequate charging infrastructure and the high upfront cost of electric vehicles remain major roadblocks to wider adoption.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the two companies will work towards facilitating the adoption of 5,000 electric three-wheelers. The vehicles are expected to operate exclusively on the Uber platform.

The partnership will offer financing options, trade-in incentives and other support to help auto drivers switch from conventional fuel-powered vehicles to electric ones. The initiative will focus particularly on markets where electric vehicle penetration remains low.

Partnership Aims To Make E-Autos Viable

The companies believe that making electric autos financially viable for drivers will be crucial to expanding their numbers. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility managing director and CEO Suman Mishra said the transition would gather pace only when it made economic sense for drivers and entrepreneurs.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On being shortlisted as a finalist for The Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility CEO Suman Mishra says, "It’s so exciting for us, and what an incredible honour to be shortlisted as a finalist. And it’s even more amazing because the event is happening this time in Mumbai and we are a Mumbai-based company, so it’s really, really awesome for us to be a finalist." She adds, "We are one of India’s largest commercial EV manufacturers, having put almost four lakh vehicles on the road today, and it was a great opportunity to showcase our vehicles... Today, in the three-wheeler category, it’s about 40 per cent electric, and I hope that by 2030 it is more than 70–75 per cent electric. You can imagine that at traffic lights, with so much start-stop traffic, if you are an ICE vehicle, you really emit a lot of pollution. With an EV, of course, there is no such issue, so that will really not only help with air quality, but also with noise. So it’s going to be a great transition..." — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

"Sustainable mobility will scale when it works for the driver first. By making electric mobility a better economic choice for drivers and entrepreneurs, we are creating impact that is both sustainable and scalable," she said.

Uber's Global Head of Mobility, Pradeep Parameswaran, said the partnership was part of the company's efforts to build an urban mobility ecosystem where public transport and shared mobility complement each other.

The company also showcased its Connected Journeys feature, which will integrate public transport with shared mobility options. The service is being progressively rolled out in India, beginning with Mumbai and Delhi.

It will allow commuters to combine metro journeys with first- and last-mile transport options, including autos and two-wheelers, while checking route options, estimated travel time and fares.

Charging Infrastructure Remains A Concern

However, the bigger challenge for Mumbai will be ensuring that drivers have access to convenient and reliable charging facilities. A survey of 1,200 auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the city's 24 municipal wards, conducted by the Waatavaran Foundation and partner organisations, found that 62 per cent identified inadequate charging infrastructure as a major obstacle to switching to electric vehicles. Another 60 per cent cited the high purchase cost of EVs as a concern.

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The city's existing charging network also highlights the gap. According to the BMC's Climate Budget for 2025-26, BEST had established public EV charging facilities at 57 locations, with 276 chargers across Mumbai. However, only 51 charging stations were operational, while six were still under development.

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