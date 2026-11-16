Uber And Mahindra Join Forces For 5,000 Electric Autos, Connected Journeys Set To Make City Travel Smarter

Uber And Mahindra Join Forces |

Mumbai: Uber has announced a partnership with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility to support the adoption of 5,000 electric three-wheelers across India over the next 12 months. The initiative aims to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption while making sustainable transportation more affordable for drivers.

The collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), will focus particularly on markets where electric mobility remains underdeveloped.

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Electric Auto Expansion

Under the EV Auto Advantage programme, Uber and Mahindra will introduce initiatives aimed at reducing the financial barriers associated with switching to electric vehicles.

These include financing solutions, trade-in incentives and additional support for drivers operating on the Uber platform. The companies aim to improve the economics of EV ownership while encouraging more drivers to adopt electric three-wheelers.

Connected Journeys Unveiled

Alongside the partnership, Uber introduced Connected Journeys, a new feature designed to integrate different transport options within a single journey. The service is being rolled out progressively in India, beginning with Delhi.

It will connect metro services with first-mile and last-mile transport options, including electric autos and two-wheelers. Passengers will be able to compare routes, estimated journey times and fares while booking relevant transport services through the Uber app.

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Metro Integration Expands

Uber currently offers metro ticket booking through its application in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. The Connected Journeys initiative is expected to make multimodal transportation more convenient by connecting public transport with shared mobility services.

Focus On Sustainable Mobility

Pradeep Parameswaran, Uber's Global Head of Mobility, highlighted India's importance in developing innovative mobility solutions. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Managing Director and CEO Suman Mishra emphasised that electric mobility must deliver economic benefits to drivers to achieve wider adoption.

The partnership strengthens both companies' efforts to encourage cleaner urban transportation and expand sustainable mobility choices across India.

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