Rapido Now Has Over Twice As Many Monthly Users As Uber in India, Sensor Tower Data Shows

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Rapido's India app reached 94 million monthly active users between September 28 and October 27, up 27 percent from the start of the year, according to data from app-intelligence firm Sensor Tower. That is more than twice Uber's 40 million and more than four times Ola's 22 million.

The Numbers

Sensor Tower's figures compare a January 1 to February 28 window with the latest 30 days. Rapido went from about 74 million to 94 million. Uber rose 2 percent from 39 million to 40 million. Ola fell 21 percent from 28 million to 22 million. The January-February figures match earlier Sensor Tower numbers, which showed Rapido at 73.96 million, Uber at 39.05 million and Ola at 28.15 million.

On these figures, Rapido's 94 million exceeds Uber and Ola combined (62 million). Of the three apps, it accounts for about 60 percent of users, up from 52 percent at the start of the year.

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How Rapido got here

Rapido began in 2015 as a bike-taxi service for quick rides in crowded cities, then added autos and cabs and spread into smaller towns. It passed Uber in Android monthly users in January 2024, and by July 2025 had around 50 million users against Uber's 30 million. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has called Rapido 'tougher competition' than Ola in India.

Ola's slide

Ola was India's dominant ride-hailing app a few years ago and now trails both rivals. Its roughly 22 million users are the lowest of the three, and its monthly users have fallen steadily through 2026.

Uber's flat line

Uber's user base barely moved. The company has focused on four-wheeler rides in larger markets, and it has cut fares in response to Rapido. Uber's parent company gives its India unit substantial financial support, according to reports, so a flat user count doesn't mean it is in trouble.

What the data doesn't show

Monthly active users measure how many people opened an app in a period, not how many rides they booked or how much revenue they generated. The figures are Sensor Tower estimates and aren't audited company numbers. A bike-taxi trip is also cheaper than a cab ride, so more users doesn't mean more money. Online complaints about overcharging and ride quality also accompany Rapido's growth, but those aren't part of the data.

What to watch

The next test is whether Rapido can turn a user lead into profit as it expands into cabs, where Uber is strongest. Whether Ola can stop the decline, and how Uber responds on price, will decide how the market looks a year from now.