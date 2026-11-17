Balasaheb Thackeray’s 14th Death Anniversary: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh, Supriya Sule Pay Tributes To Shiv Sena Founder |

Mumbai: Political leaders across party lines paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Keshav Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb Thackeray, on his 14th death anniversary on Tuesday, November 17.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered the late leader through social media posts, recalling his influence on Maharashtra and national politics.

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Fadnavis shared a tribute describing Thackeray as a towering political figure whose leadership, views and association with Maharashtra left a lasting mark on the state's political and social landscape.

“Remembering a towering leader whose bold thoughts, strong leadership and deep love for Maharashtra left an indelible mark on the state’s political and social landscape, Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, on his SmrutiDin,” Fadnavis wrote.

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In another post, the Chief Minister shared an animated audiovisual tribute depicting key moments from Thackeray’s life. “Honouring a great leader whose fearless leadership, powerful voice and unwavering commitment to Maharashtra’s pride remain etched in the hearts of millions, Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, on his SmrutiDin,” he captioned it.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also paid her respects, writing, “Today marks the death anniversary of Maharashtra’s beloved leader, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. On this occasion, we pay our humble respects to his memory.”

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Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Thackeray as a staunch nationalist and recalled his oratory and outspoken personality. He said the late leader’s commitment to Indian culture and values was reflected in his thoughts and actions, adding that his influence on Indian politics and public life would be remembered.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his tributes, saying Thackeray’s ideology, commitment to national values and nationalist outlook continued to inspire people.

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From Cartoonist To Founder Of Shiv Sena

Born on January 23, 1926, Balasaheb Thackeray began his career as a political cartoonist with The Free Press Journal. He later launched the Marathi political weekly Marmik in 1960, using it to raise issues concerning Marathi-speaking people and their place in Mumbai.

In 1966, he founded the Shiv Sena, initially building the party around the cause of the Marathi Manoos and the interests of the local Marathi-speaking population. Hindutva later became a central plank of the party’s political ideology.

Thackeray died on November 17, 2012, at the age of 86. Although he never held a constitutional position, he remained an influential figure in Maharashtra's politics. Known for his fiery speeches, sharp political remarks and uncompromising positions, he commanded a devoted following across the state.

His death anniversary, observed as Smruti Din by Shiv Sena supporters, is marked by tributes from political leaders and party workers remembering his role in shaping Maharashtra’s political landscape.

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