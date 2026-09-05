FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: '8 Dead In Kerala Accident, Woman Held Captive For 4 Days In Bengaluru'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Kerala Tragedy: 8 Tamil Nadu Engineering Students Killed In Horrific Midnight Crash After Car Rams Into Lorry Parked On NH-66 In Thrissur | Watch

Six died at the spot and two at hospital. Police booked the lorry driver for culpable homicide. (Read more...)

2. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Held Captive For 4 Days, Filmed Semi-Naked And Threatened With Viral Video Over ₹11 Lakh Loan Demand

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and held captive for four days in Bengaluru over unpaid loans. (Read more...)

3. RBI Moves To Mop Up Record Cash Glut, Plans To Lock Away ₹7 Lakh Crore Of Excess Banking Liquidity for 30 Days

RBI will conduct a 30-day Rs 7 lakh crore VRRR auction to absorb record surplus banking liquidity, estimated at Rs 10.5 lakh crore after massive forex inflows. (Read more...)