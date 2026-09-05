Shocking! 19-Year-Old Female Student Gifts Boyfriend New Bike With Stolen Gold From Father’s Friend; Video Goes Viral

Coimbatore: A 19-year-old college student was arrested in Pollachi after allegedly stealing nine sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of her father’s friend and using the proceeds to buy a new two-wheeler for her boyfriend, police said.

The incident has drawn attention after a video of the couple celebrating the bike purchase at a dealership surfaced on social media.

The accused has been identified as R Joy Princy, a second-year BCom CA student at the Government Arts College in Pollachi and a resident of TVK Nagar.

Gold Jewellery allegedly stolen from wardrobe

According to police, the complainant, H Tamilselvan, 59, a resident of the Unjavelampatti area in Pollachi, is a friend of Princy's father. Princy was also acquainted with Tamilselvan's daughter, as reported by Times of India.

Police said Princy visited Tamilselvan's house on August 16 to meet his daughter. During the visit, she allegedly opened a wardrobe and took away gold jewellery weighing nine sovereigns.

Tamilselvan later noticed that the jewellery was missing and approached the Pollachi East police station, following which a case was registered.

Jewellery sold for Rs 2.5 Lakh

According to the media reports, during the investigation, Princy allegedly confessed to the theft, police said.

As per investigating officer, she told police that she had sold the stolen jewellery at a jewellery store in Pollachi for around Rs 2.5 lakh. The money was allegedly used to purchase a new two-wheeler for her boyfriend, Janagan Siva, 20, of Makkinampatti.

Police subsequently arrested Princy and produced her before a court. She was later remanded in judicial custody and sent to Coimbatore Central Prison.

Bike celebration video goes viral

The case gained a social-media angle after Princy and Siva allegedly posted footage of the new bike's unveiling.

The video shows the couple at the dealership celebrating the purchase, posing for photographs and recording reels around the newly purchased two-wheeler.

Police are now searching for Siva, who is allegedly absconding. A hunt has been launched to trace and apprehend him as part of the ongoing investigation.