Govinda Aala Re! 7 Places In Mumbai To Witness Grand Dahi Handi Celebrations | AI-Generated Representational Image

Mumbai is all set to come alive with the festive spirit of Dahi Handi on September 5. From towering human pyramids and competitive Govinda pathaks to music, entertainment and massive crowds, several parts of Mumbai and Thane are preparing for grand Janmashtami celebrations. If you want to witness the excitement up close, here are seven places where you can experience the Dahi Handi festivities.

Sankalp Pratishtha Dahi Handi, Worli

Worli's Sankalp Pratishtha Dahi Handi is among the city's much-awaited celebrations, bringing together skilled Govinda teams from different parts of Mumbai. The event is expected to see teams compete against each other as they attempt to reach and break the handi. With an energetic crowd and plenty of festive excitement, it is a great place to experience the competitive side of Mumbai's Janmashtami celebrations.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami Utsav Mandal, Ghatkopar

Ghatkopar is one of Mumbai's popular hubs for Janmashtami celebrations, and the Shri Krishna Janmashtami Utsav Mandal promises a traditional festive experience. Govinda teams from across the city participate in the Dahi Handi competition, with the handi placed at a challenging height. The colourful decorations, enthusiastic spectators and competitive pyramid-building make this an exciting spot to visit.

Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Lalbaug

Known for its grand Ganeshotsav celebrations, Lalbaug also embraces the festive spirit of Janmashtami with the Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal's Dahi Handi event. The celebration attracts Govinda teams and large crowds, creating an energetic atmosphere across the neighbourhood. The competitive attempts to reach the handi are one of the main highlights. It is a good option for those looking to experience Mumbai's traditional festive energy.

Ram Kadam Dahi Handi, Ghatkopar

The Ram Kadam Dahi Handi is another well-known name in Ghatkopar's festive circuit. The event attracts Govinda pathaks and spectators, with the human pyramid competition taking centre stage. Ghatkopar traditionally witnesses a strong turnout during Janmashtami, making this a lively place to experience the festival. Visitors can expect plenty of cheering, music and competitive spirit.

Sanman Dahi Handi, Ghatkopar West

Sanman Dahi Handi is one of the specifically announced celebrations for 2026 and will take place on September 5 from 1 PM to 10 PM. Organised by Kiran Bhau Landge Mitra Parivar, the event will be held at the Kiran Bhau Landge Jan Sampark Office in Asalpha, along the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road in Ghatkopar West. With festivities planned through the day and evening, it is an option for those staying around Ghatkopar and the surrounding suburbs.

Sanskruti Yuva Pratishtha Dahi Handi, Thane

Thane is also gearing up for a lively Janmashtami celebration with the Sanskruti Yuva Pratishtha Dahi Handi. Organised by Shiv Sena MLA Partap Sarnaik, the event is among the popular Dahi Handi celebrations in the Thane region. Govinda teams and enthusiastic crowds come together to create a high-energy festive atmosphere. If you're based in Thane, this celebration offers a chance to enjoy the Dahi Handi spirit without travelling into Mumbai.

Magathane Dahi Handi, Borivali

For those in North Mumbai, the Magathane Dahi Handi at Devipada Maidan, Borivali East is a major option this year. The 2026 celebration is scheduled for September 5 from 10 AM to 10 PM, with Govinda activities, music and entertainment planned throughout the day. This year's event also carries a cultural message around the importance of Marathi-language education and preserving Marathi schools, with political leaders expected to attend.ation of Marathi schools, with political leaders expected to attend.