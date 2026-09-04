Female Passengers Break Dahi Handi In Badlapur-Thane Local Train During Janmashtami Celebration; Watch Video

WATCH: Female Passengers Break Dahi Handi In Badlapur-Thane Local Train During Janmashtami Celebration |

Mumbai's local trains witnessed an unusual Janmashtami celebration on Thursday as a group of women passengers recreated the traditional Dahi Handi ritual inside a moving suburban train. A video of the celebration has gone viral on social media, showing the women dancing, cheering and forming a human pyramid to break a handi inside the crowded compartment.

The video is reportedly from a Badlapur-Thane local train, said to have departed Badlapur at around 7:56 AM. Instead of waiting for the usual Dahi Handi celebrations and human pyramid competitions across Mumbai, the women decided to bring the festive spirit into their morning commute.

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In the viral clip, a handi can be seen hanging from the overhead handles of the train. As the women celebrate around it, they come together to form a small, two-level human pyramid. An older woman appears to take the position at the bottom, while a younger woman climbs over her and reaches towards the handi.

After making her way up, the younger participant successfully breaks the handi, prompting cheers and celebrations from the women around her. Several passengers can also be seen dancing and enjoying the festive moment as the train continues its journey.

The unconventional celebration has quickly caught the attention of social media users, with the video attracting mixed reactions. While some have praised the women's enthusiasm and their attempt to celebrate Janmashtami in a unique way during their daily commute, others have questioned whether such celebrations should take place inside a moving train.

The incident comes as Mumbai prepares for a packed day of Dahi Handi celebrations, with Govinda groups across the city expected to participate in human pyramid competitions on Friday. The festival, which marks the playful side of Lord Krishna's childhood, sees teams attempting to reach and break pots filled with curd or other festive treats suspended high above the ground.