Teachers’ Day 2026: Know Why September 5 Is Special And How It Is Linked To Dr Radhakrishnan?

Know Why September 5 Is Special And How It Is Linked To Dr Radhakrishnan? |

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year across India on September 5. The day is observed to honour the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping the lives of students. However, it is also associated with the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of India’s most respected scholars, philosophers and former Presidents. Read on to know how it is associated with Dr Radha Krishnan.

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Teachers’ Day observance

On Saturday, September 5, India is observing Teachers' Day. It is a special day that is dedicated to teachers who play a vital role in students' lives. This date also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished philosopher, scholar, and the second President of India. This significant day pays tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose vision of education played a crucial role in individual and societal development.

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About Dr Radhakrishnan

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an Indian philosopher and statesman who served as the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. He was born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, in present-day Tamil Nadu. As an academic, philosopher, and statesman, Radhakrishnan was one of the most recognised and influential Indian thinkers in academic circles in the 20th century. He was born on September 5, 1888, in a small village in Tamil Nadu, India. His early education and subsequent academic achievements laid the foundation for a distinguished career in philosophy and education. Dr Krishnan was also fond of books and knowledge.

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Connection with Teachers’ Day

The connection between his birthday and Teachers’ Day dates back to when Dr Radhakrishnan became the second President of India in 1962. According to the popular account, when some of his students and friends approached him to celebrate his birthday, he suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday separately, the day should be observed as Teachers’ Day to honour educators.

Since then, September 5 has been observed as Teachers’ Day in India. The occasion is marked by celebrations in schools, colleges and educational institutions. Students often organise cultural programmes, speeches, games and special activities to express gratitude towards their teachers.

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Significance of the day

Teachers’ Day also serves as an opportunity to recognise the vital role educators play beyond academics. Teachers often help students develop confidence, discipline, critical thinking and values that influence their personal and professional lives.

Teachers’ Day 2026 celebration

President Droupadi Murmu will present The National Teachers’ Awards on Saturday to honour 48 teachers at a ceremony in New Delhi. The National Teacher's Day awards was established to recognise educators who made significant contributions to the field of education and made an impact in students' life. The selection of recipients occurred via a three-tier process at the district, state, and national levels. The recipients consist of teachers from 27 states, seven Union Territories, and six central government agencies.