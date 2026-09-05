Teacher’s Day 2026: Discontentment Among Educators In MP— 1 Lakh Serving Teachers Oppose Mandatory TET, Other 1 Lakh Guest Teachers Demand Regularisation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wrath boils up among two lakh educators at a time when the state is celebrating Teachers’ Day. As per UDISE+, there are 3,99,970 permanent government school teachers in the state.

Guest Teachers, serving teachers facing the TET requirement and candidates fighting for Varg-1, Varg-2 and Varg-3 recruitment are all raising their voices over issues concerning their jobs and future.

The discontent comes from different sections of the teaching community and over different demands. With several agitations continuing simultaneously, Teachers’ Day this year comes at a time when a substantial section of the state’s teaching community remains angry with the government.

Nearly 1 lakh Guest Teachers demand regularisation

Guest Teachers will protest at Shahjahani Park in Bhopal on Teachers’ Day, over their long-pending demands.

Their primary demand is regularisation of service. They say they have been teaching in government schools for years but continue to work without permanent service status and adequate job security.

The Guest Teachers are demanding a clear policy for regularisation, continuity of service and recognition of their teaching experience.

Sunil Singh Parihar, state president of Guest Teachers, said that nearly one lakh Guest Teachers are angry over the issue, 70,000 of the school education department and 30,000 of the Tribal department.

Teachers oppose TET requirement

Over one lakh teachers are opposing mandatory TET and demanding exemption for those who have already been teaching for several years.

Their contention is that teachers who were appointed earlier and have substantial teaching experience should not be required to clear an eligibility examination again.

Jagdish Yadav, president of state teachers association, said that teachers have staged protests in Bhopal and other districts and recently also demonstrated in Delhi over the issue.

They are demanding government intervention and relief for existing teachers.

Aspirants demand more vacancies and second counselling

The Varg-2 and Varg-3 recruitment process has triggered another prolonged protest. Aspirants have been protesting since August 21, demanding that the government increase the number of vacancies advertised for recruitment.

Ishant Shrivastava, selected candidate of Varg-3 teachers, said that around three thousand teachers are protesting over this issue and large number of teaching posts are vacant in the state, but these have not been fully reflected in the recruitment process.

Court case keeps aspirants waiting

Over five hundred Varg-1 teacher recruitment aspirants are also angst over the uncertainty surrounding their recruitment. Their concerns are linked to the recruitment process and a pending court case.

They are demanding an early resolution of the legal dispute and completion of the recruitment process without further delay.

The candidates also noted that the main selection exam was conducted for the first time in 2023, following the eligibility test; this meant candidates had to qualify in two separate examinations.

Selected candidates raise questions over appointments

The Primary Teacher recruitment process has also witnessed discontent among selected candidates.

Candidates have raised concerns regarding document verification and appointment orders and have sought clarity from the department.

The selected candidates want the verification process to be completed at the earliest and eligible candidates to receive their appointment orders without unnecessary delay.