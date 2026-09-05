'Men Are Frustrated, My Videos Help Them...': Poonam Pandey Calls Her Erotic Content 'Social Service,' Says Prostitution Should Be Legal In India

Poonam Pandey Calls Her Erotic Videos 'Social Service' | Photo Via Instagram

Controversial actress Poonam Pandey has once again sparked controversy with her outspoken views on erotica and the legalisation of prostitution in India. She recently described her erotic videos as a form of “social service,” arguing that they may help people, particularly men, cope with stress and frustration.

Poonam Pandey Calls For Legalising Prostitution

Speaking to RVCJ Movies, Poonam said that her erotic videos are a 'very big social service,' adding, "People are stressed out, a lot of men are stressed out. And if my one video helps them calming them down, toh ismein problem kya hai? Bahar crime rates kya ho raha hai. Prostitution legal karna chaiye in India, fir crime rates kitne kum hojayenge, crime against women."

Check out the viral video:

Poonam Pandey is back with her absurd suggestions.



She says India should legalise prostitution, claiming it will reduce the crime rate against women 😭.



She also says, “My erotica video is doing a service to humanity, India, and the entire world. It helps men relax so that they… pic.twitter.com/OCKkSqPwTa — Chota Don (@choga_don) September 2, 2026

Erotica As Social Service

Furthermore, Poonam shared that she feels a lot of men are frustrated; people don't understand, and a lot of things happen and in her videos, in whatever level she has done things, the erotica videos have been shot beautifully, and it's doing a great service to India and the entire world.

On Criticism Over Her Videos

Poonam shared that she has faced massive criticism over her content, with several people making fun of her. She revealed that even some of her friends and celebrity acquaintances crack jokes about her, despite the fact that they themselves watch her videos.

Reacting to the trolling, Poonam said that she gets "very angry" when she reads some of the comments. She admitted that there are times when she feels like responding with an equally harsh remark, but then reminds herself to maintain her standards.

"Sometimes mujhe bhi mann karta hai ki main bhi likhun, ‘Teri maa ki...’ Then I think, Poonam, you have some standards,” she said.

Questioning the people who troll her, Poonam added, "Like bhai, tu hai kaun? Who the f*ck are you?" She further said that she sometimes feels sorry for those who leave such comments, adding, "Teri haalat kitni buri hai, I feel bad."

Work Front

The actress was last seen in the 2022 show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.