'Mujhe Gaali Mat Do Yaar...': Poonam Pandey Gets Emotional, Talks About Trolls & Industry Struggles After 14 Years in Showbiz - VIDEO

Poonam Pandey appeals to fans to end online trolling | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Poonam Pandey recently turned emotional while opening up about the constant judgement and criticism she has been facing on social media. In a heartfelt interaction, the actress-model admitted that despite spending over 14 years in showbiz, she is still struggling to find work and prove herself. Poonam also made an emotional appeal to people on the internet, requesting them to stop trolling and abusing her without knowing her story.

Poonam Pandey Appeals To Fans To End Online Trolling

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, May 29, Poonam said, "I was feeling a little emotional, socha aap se ek choti si request kar lu... I can't take so much. Mein bhi insaan hoon; mein iss industry mein 14 saal pehle aayi thi, kaam maangne aayi thi, kaam dhund rahi thi. Tabhi bhi dhund rahi thi, aaj bhi dhund rahi hoon. I still push myself ki mein aisa kya karu ki log mujhe notice karein aur kaam de. Theatre karti hoon."

Check out the video:

'Mujhe Gaali Mat Dijiye...'

She further said, "I am pushing myself jitna mera limit bann sake. Just stop judging; agar aapko meri backstory nahi pata hai, at least gaali mat do yaar. Meine kabhi kisi ko gaali di nahi hai, mujhe gaali mat dijiye. Mein aap se request karti hoon..."