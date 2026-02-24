Poonam Pandey Visits Premanand Maharaj, Gets Emotional During Temple Visit In Vrindavan: 'Listening To Him Brought Sense Of Calm...'

Poonam Pandey Visits Premanand Maharaj | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-model Poonam Pandey recently visited spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, February 23, and a video of the visit has surfaced on social media, showing her praying and listening to the Maharaj's words. Another video shows her visiting a temple in Vrindavan, where she became emotional and was seen wiping her tears as she sat down to pray.

Talking about her experience, she said that she has always watched Premanand Maharaj Ji’s satsang with her mother, and that listening to his words has brought a sense of calm and clarity into their home. She added that meeting him in Vrindavan truly felt like stepping into something divine.

"During his Sabha, one of my questions was selected. However, due to his health, he wasn't able to respond. But I was not disappointed," as quoted in Lokmat Times.

Poonam said that when Maharaj Ji speaks, it feels as though God has chosen a voice to deliver a message. She added that there is a certain purity and surrender in his words that touches something deeply personal within oneself, one does not just hear him, but also feels him.

Pandey added, "Vrindavan itself carries an energy that is impossible to ignore. There, you don’t greet people with Namaste. You say 'Radhe Radhe,' and that carries a completely different vibration. The atmosphere feels sacred, and time seems to slow down."

She also revealed that her spiritual journey is far from over and that she will be going back to Vrindavan in April with her mother, not just to seek answers to her questions, but to experience that feeling once again.

Work Front

Poonam was last seen in the ALT Balaji's show Honeymoon Suite Room No. 911.