FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: '7 Dead In Himachal Accident, 100% US Duty Hit Looms For India'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Himachal Tragedy: 7 Killed, 11 Injured As Private Bus Carrying 18 Plunges Off Road In Chamba

Seven people, including a private bus driver and conductor, were killed and 11 others injured after a bus carrying 18 passengers overturned near Chaluj Mor on Himachal Pradesh’s Tissa-Bairagarh road on Saturday morning. The bus was travelling from Bairagarh to Chamba when it reportedly fell off the road. Police and locals rescued those trapped, while the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. (Read more...)

Chamba, Himachal Pradesh: Seven people, including the driver and conductor, were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus travelling from Bairagarh to Chamba fell off the road near Chaluj Mor on the Tissa-Bairagarh main road on Saturday morning. The bus was carrying 18… pic.twitter.com/e6zasogEdY — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2026

2. US Senate Passes Russia Sanctions Bill, Gives Trump Power To Impose 100% Tariffs On India, China Over Oil, Gas Imports | Video

The US Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill allowing President Donald Trump to impose 100% tariffs on goods from major buyers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China. Passed 86-11, the legislation also targets Russian officials and extends Iran sanctions until 2031. The bill now awaits consideration by the House of Representatives on August 31. (Read more...)

3. 'Instructions Are Being Issued...': Uttarakhand CM Responds To Rishabh Pant's Land Plea, Assures All Possible Help

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has responded to Rishabh Pant’s plea seeking land in the state, praising the cricketer as the “pride of Uttarakhand.” Dhami said Pant’s desire to return and contribute to his motherland is commendable. He added that concerned officials have been instructed to contact Pant and provide all possible assistance in accordance with existing rules. (Read more...)

Pushkar Singh Dhami & Rishabh Pant | pushkardhami/Rishabh Pant/Instagram/X

4. India Opposes BRICS Currency Plan, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Says New Delhi Does Not Support Scheme

India does not support the creation of a common BRICS currency, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said after a two-day meeting of BRICS trade and industry ministers in Jaipur. Goyal said India opposed any such proposal, while ministers discussed balanced trade, investment and easier financing for MSMEs among member countries. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai Hotel Theft: $6,000 Stolen From Kolkata Scientist-Businessman’s Room In Bandra, Staff Under Scanner

A 65-year-old scientist-businessman from Kolkata has alleged that $6,000 (around Rs 5.28 lakh) was stolen from his room at a five-star hotel in Bandra West. Bandra police have registered a theft case against an unidentified person. Investigators are questioning hotel staff, examining CCTV footage and checking whether the money may have been misplaced at the complainant’s home. (Read more...)

Mumbai Hotel Theft: $6,000 Stolen From Kolkata Scientist-Businessman’s Room In Bandra, Staff Under Scanner |

6. Mumbai Hospital Lease Fraud: Charkop Police Register FIR After 6 Doctors Allegedly Duped Of Nearly ₹40 Lakh In Malad

Six doctors were allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 40 lakh by a Malad couple who promised to lease hospital space at Banarasi Heights in Mindspace. The doctors paid Rs 49.85 lakh as advance rent but cancelled the deal after learning the property was mortgaged. Though Rs 10 lakh was refunded, the remaining amount was allegedly withheld for nearly five years. Charkop police have registered an FIR. (Read more...)

Mumbai doctors duped | Representational image

7. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman's Skeleton Found At Home Nearly A Year After Her Death

The skeletal remains of 52-year-old Dakshayini were found inside her duplex home in Bengaluru’s Bagalagunte nearly a year after police suspect she died. Living alone after losing her husband and son, she was reportedly battling depression. Her daughter and son-in-law had allegedly not visited the house during this period. Police are investigating her death and have not confirmed foul play. (Read more...)

8. Assam Woman Weaves 25-Foot Gamosa Featuring Zubeen Garg’s Songs As A Tribute

An Assam woman has paid a unique tribute to legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg by weaving a 25-foot-long Gamosa featuring the lyrics of his popular songs. The remarkable handwoven creation celebrates the singer’s immense contribution to Assamese music and his deep connection with the people of the state. (Read more...)

Assamese Woman Weaves 25-Foot Gamosa Featuring Zubeen Garg’s Songs | Instagram

9. After Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Anant Ambani Seeks Blessings Of Param Namramuni Gurudev At Ghatkopar's Parasdham | WATCH

In visuals from the visit, Anant Ambani can be seen stepping out of the Parasdham premises after meeting the revered Jain spiritual leader. Param Namramuni Gurudev himself came to the entrance to see Anant off, with the warm interaction between the two drawing attention. For the visit, Anant opted for a simple and understated look, wearing a navy blue shirt. (Read more...)

10. '8 Years Of Loving...': Charlie Chauhan Shares FIRST Wedding Photos With KKR's Ramandeep Singh, Ex-BF Kunwar Amar Reacts

Actress Charlie Chauhan tied the knot to KKR cricketer Ramandeep Singh after eight years together. Sharing dreamy wedding pictures on Saturday, she wrote, “8 beautiful years of loving, growing, laughing and dreaming together...". (Read more...)