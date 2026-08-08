'8 Years Of Loving...': Charlie Chauhan Shares FIRST Wedding Photos With KKR's Ramandeep Singh, Ex-BF Kunwar Amar Reacts

Charlie Chauhan weds KKR's Ramandeep Singh after 8 years | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Charlie Chauhan has officially begun a new chapter of her life with Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Ramandeep Singh. The news came as a surprise to fans, as the couple had kept their relationship largely under wraps. After photos and videos from their wedding went viral on social media, Charlie finally made it official by sharing dreamy pictures from their traditional Sikh wedding ceremony at a Gurudwara, giving fans a glimpse of their intimate celebrations.

Charlie Chauhan Weds KKR's Ramandeep Singh After 8 Years

Sharing the wedding pictures on social media, Charlie penned a heartfelt note celebrating their journey together. She wrote, "8 beautiful years of loving, growing, laughing and dreaming together… and now, a whole lifetime to spend by each other’s side. Grateful."

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Charlie Chauhan's Ex-BF Kunwar Amar Reacts

Adding a special touch to the post was a congratulatory message from Charlie's former boyfriend, actor and dancer, Kunwar Amar . The two dated for around four years before going their separate ways.

Reacting to Charlie's wedding pictures, Kunwar Amar wrote, "Congratulations Chauhan Saab, it’s the most beautiful visual to see this come true for you. So so so happy for you. Nazar na lage lakh lakh badhaiya."

The couple’s wedding was attended by cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Naman Dhir, Ashwini Kumar and Jassinder Singh, along with Ramandeep’s close friends and family members.

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Charlie Chauhan rose to fame with television shows including Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Best Friends Forever.

She has also appeared on MTV Roadies, MTV Webbed, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Nach Baliye 5, where she participated with her then-boyfriend Kunwar Amar.