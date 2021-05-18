Kunwarr Amar reveals why ex-girlfriend Charlie Chauhan 'faced hatred' from 'Dil Dosti Dance' fans

Actor Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh, who shot to fame for playing Reyansh Singhania in Channel V's popular show 'Dil Dostii Dance', has opened up about his break up with ex-girlfriend Charlie Chauhan and blamed the show for the 'hatred' she received.

In a recent interview, the 'Dance India Dance' star said that fans hated Charlie because they wanted to see him with Shakti Mohan, who played his lady love in the show.

"She has faced hatred from people. They started loving my character (in Dil Dostii Dance), so they thought people should be in love in real life as well. That resulted in a lot of hatred for Charlie, and then, of course, things did not work out well,” he told Zoom.

Kunwarr and Charlie, who participated in 'Nach Baliye 5', dated for over four years before breaking up with each other in 2015. A year later, the couple decided to reconcile and work on their issues.