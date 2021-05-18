Kunwarr Amar reveals why ex-girlfriend Charlie Chauhan 'faced hatred' from 'Dil Dosti Dance' fans

Actor Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh, who shot to fame for playing Reyansh Singhania in Channel V's popular show 'Dil Dostii Dance', has opened up about his break up with ex-girlfriend Charlie Chauhan and blamed the show for the 'hatred' she received.
In a recent interview, the 'Dance India Dance' star said that fans hated Charlie because they wanted to see him with Shakti Mohan, who played his lady love in the show.
"She has faced hatred from people. They started loving my character (in Dil Dostii Dance), so they thought people should be in love in real life as well. That resulted in a lot of hatred for Charlie, and then, of course, things did not work out well,” he told Zoom.
Kunwarr and Charlie, who participated in 'Nach Baliye 5', dated for over four years before breaking up with each other in 2015. A year later, the couple decided to reconcile and work on their issues.
Kunwarr further said that he now prefers keeping his personal life a secret as making his relationship with Charlie public affected the duo.
"We faced a lot of difficulties due to that. That also became the talk of the town and they (people) wanted an answer. Everybody needs an answer for everything and that is annoying, as it is your personal life. You do not want to make it public for all and let people talk. You do not want to answer people as it is your life," the actor added.
The 2011 show 'Dil Dostii Dance' also starred Shantanu Maheshwari, Vrushika Mehta, Archi Pratik and Alisha Singh.
On the work front, Kunwarr was last seen in the music video of Amit Trivedi's 'Rusuaaiyan'.