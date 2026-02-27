'Should've Acted Responsibly': Akanksha Chamola Finally Reacts On Dil Dhokha Aur Desire's VIRAL Video, Says Kunwar Amar & Ali Hasan Got 'Too Excited'

Akanksha Chamola |

Ever since her husband, Gaurav Khanna, won Bigg Boss 19, Akanksha Chamola has frequently been in the headlines. She recently went viral for a video featuring her Dil Dhokha Aur Desire co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan. Addressing the controversy and her comfort level during the incident, Akanksha stated, "They should have acted more responsibly."

Explaining what transpired at the promotional event, Akanksha said the segment was “pre-decided.” Since the event was live and the audience response was overwhelming, the energy on stage was high. She revealed that the trio had earlier performed the dance as a promotional reel and were later asked to recreate it live. However, Akanksha noted that the outfit she was wearing restricted her movements, which made her uncomfortable.

She further explained that, according to the brief, the actor playing her husband in the show was supposed to separate her with the help of a bodyguard, after which the skit would conclude. However, during the live performance, the act continued longer than expected. "I thought we were already done with this skit, but then it continued because we had a lot of applause from the audience," she said.

Akanksha added that her co-actors became “a little too excited” in the moment, causing things to go slightly out of control. "I think my co-actors got a little bit too excited and then things got a little out of hand," she shared. She also stated that Kunwar and Ali momentarily forgot their moral responsibility toward their co-star in the heat of the moment.

However, Akanksha clarified that her co-stars did not intend to make her uncomfortable, and that the situation escalated with the flow of the performance. "They did not intend to do what they were doing, but I think they should have acted more responsibly. I wasn't comfortable," she said in an interview with Hauterrfly. She emphasized that her lack of reaction at the time did not mean she was enjoying the situation, as the skit performed on the stage was not part of the plan.