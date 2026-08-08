Mumbai Hospital Lease Fraud: Charkop Police Register FIR After 6 Doctors Allegedly Duped Of Nearly ₹40 Lakh In Malad | file pic

Mumbai: Six doctors were allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 40 lakh by a couple who promised to lease them space for a hospital at Banarasi Heights in Malad's Mindspace area. The Charkop police have registered an FIR against Pawan Bairagara and Urmila Bairagara for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust.



According to police, complainant Dr. Sagar Vilas Karvir, 48 and five other doctors were searching for larger premises to establish a hospital. The accused, who had earlier visited Dr. Karvir's nursing home as patients, allegedly claimed they owned the basement, ground floor and first floor of Banarasi Heights and offered the property on rent.





The monthly rent was fixed at Rs 10.58 lakh, and the doctors allegedly paid Rs 49.85 lakh as advance rent in instalments. Later, the couple informed them that the property was mortgaged, prompting the doctors to cancel the deal and seek a refund. While Rs 10 lakh was returned, the remaining amount was allegedly never repaid.



After waiting nearly five years, the doctors approached the Charkop police, who registered an FIR after a preliminary inquiry. Police said the accused will be summoned for questioning and are also probing whether they cheated others using a similar modus operandi.