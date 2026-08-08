Himachal Tragedy: 7 Killed, 11 Injured As Private Bus Carrying 18 Plunges Off Road In Chamba

Seven people, including the driver and conductor, were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus carrying 18 passengers met with a fatal accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday morning.

The bus was travelling from Bairagarh to Chamba when it reportedly went off the road and overturned near Chaluj Mor on the Tissa-Bairagarh main road.

Bus Overturns On Mountain Road

Visuals from the accident site showed the bus lying overturned on the mountainous stretch, while a large number of locals, police personnel and rescue workers gathered to assist those trapped inside.

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Heavy machinery, including excavators, was also deployed as part of the rescue operation and to clear debris from the accident site.

11 Injured, Rescue Operation Underway

Police and local residents worked together to rescue passengers trapped inside the damaged bus. The 11 injured passengers were subsequently shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The accident triggered an immediate rescue and relief response in the area. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances that led to the bus losing control and falling off the road.

The incident comes amid the challenging terrain and winding roads characteristic of the mountainous region, where road accidents can often pose serious rescue challenges.