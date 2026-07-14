Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya, A New Global Hub For Ayurveda And Biodiversity |

Haridwar, July 14: On the auspicious occasion of the Harela festival, a large-scale plantation programme was organised at the country's only Herbal World, "Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya", in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the programme by carrying out a large-scale plantation.

He said that "Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya" is a true tribute to Lord Dhanvantari, the father of Ayurveda and the eternal symbol of health. On this occasion, revered Swami Ramdev Maharaj said that this unit will be the world's first living garden in the herbal world, where plants will be collected from diverse geographical regions.

Swamiji said that "Herbal World Himalaya" is not merely a centre of plants; it is a movement for global health and environmental awareness. Meanwhile, Ayurveda Shiromani Acharya Balkrishna said that 9 systems of medicine and nearly 964 medical disciplines of the world have been incorporated in this Dham. "Herbal World Himalaya" is a historic initiative and a bridge between the past and the future.

Chief guest Shri Dhami said that we are present here not to discuss a garden or an institution, but to witness the great resolve, vast vision and civilisational consciousness of Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, which is working to carry India's thousands of years old knowledge tradition to future generations.

This is an opportunity to understand a unique and historic effort like "Herbal World Himalaya" and absorb its importance. He said that the establishment of Herbal World is the result of the visionary thinking and broad concept of Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj.

His vision is not limited to India alone, but is a resolve to provide the entire world with a healthy, balanced and natural lifestyle. Shri Dhami expressed confidence that this place will certainly prove to be a source of inspiration for students, scientists, researchers, teachers and knowledge-seeking individuals.

Every person coming here will not only see plants, but will experience the relationship between nature and knowledge. This is an important step towards establishing Uttarakhand not merely as a "Herbal State", but as a global centre of herbal knowledge, research and eco-innovation.

"Herbal World Himalaya" Is a Movement for Global Health and Environmental Awareness: Swami Ramdev

At the programme, Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj said that "Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya" is the result of Acharya Balkrishna Ji's far-sighted thinking and continuous, intense efforts. This unit will be the world's first living garden in the herbal world, where plants will be collected from diverse geographical regions.

Swamiji said that "Herbal World Himalaya" is not merely a centre of plants. It is a movement for global health and environmental awareness. It reminds us that only if we save nature will nature be able to save us. Swami Ji Maharaj said that a new model of development is being created here through local resources, traditional knowledge and scientific research.

9 Systems of Medicine and Nearly 964 Medical Disciplines of the World Have Been Incorporated: Acharya Balkrishna

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj said that "Herbal World Himalaya" is a historic initiative and a bridge between the past and the future. It is a confluence of tradition and modernity. It is a coordination of science and spirituality. Above all, it is a great gift from India for the health and welfare of humanity.

This Herbal World incorporates 9 systems of medicine based on botanical science—Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Egyptian, Greek and Tibetan—along with nearly 964 medical disciplines from across the world.

He said that herbal and fruit gardens and a Knowledge Park are being established in this Herbal World, spread over more than 200 acres of land, due to which it will prove to be an attractive medicinal destination for students, scholars, researchers, scientists and individuals interested in gaining knowledge.

Our objective is to reveal the historical horizons of medicine to the entire world and spread the stream of Ayurvedic knowledge everywhere. Acharya Ji said that this Herbal World will create employment for the youth of Uttarakhand and, in the future, will become a major foundation for the economic prosperity of Uttarakhand.