Mumbai Hotel Theft: $6,000 Stolen From Kolkata Scientist-Businessman’s Room In Bandra, Staff Under Scanner |

Mumbai: A 65-year-old scientist-businessman from Kolkata has alleged that 6,000 US Dollars (approximately Rs 5.28 lakh) were stolen from his room at a five-star hotel in Bandra (West). The Bandra police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person and launched an investigation.

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The complainant, Rahul Roy, told police that he had travelled to Mumbai for a business meeting and checked into the hotel on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the theft came to light later that night when Roy noticed that his travel bag and wallet were open. On checking, he found that 60 notes of 100 US Dollar denomination, kept inside the bag, were missing.





Police have registered a case of theft in a dwelling house under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the hotel and questioning staff members, including room service employees, to identify the culprit.



According to the FIR, after checking into the hotel, Roy met his friend, singer Anjan Guha, along with two others in his room. While taking his medicine, Roy asked another friend, Anshuman Gusa, to open his travel bag using the password. The bag was allegedly left partially open afterwards. During this time, two hotel staff members entered the room, one to activate the Wi-Fi and the other to serve drinking water.





Later in the evening, Roy and Gusa left the hotel for a meeting and returned after dinner. As they entered the room, a hotel service boy accompanied them, collected used coffee cups from the bedroom and left. Soon afterwards, Roy discovered that the US dollars were missing.



A Bandra police officer said no arrests have been made so far. "We are questioning hotel staff, analysing CCTV footage and verifying all possible angles. We have also asked the complainant to check with his family in Kolkata to confirm whether he may have inadvertently left the money at home," the officer said.