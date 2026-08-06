'Mere Permission Ke Bina...': Woman Alleges Staff Entered Locked Room Using Master Key In Vadodara Hotel, Sparks Privacy Debate - VIDEO

A woman has alleged that staff at Hotel Red Ross in Chhani, Vadodara, entered her locked hotel room without her knowledge or consent while she was away attending a meeting. The incident, which she shared in a video on social media, has reignited conversations around guest privacy, hotel security protocols, and the use of master keys.

Guest says room was accessed without permission

According to the woman, she had securely locked her room before leaving for a work meeting, with all of her personal belongings left inside. Upon returning, she suspected that someone had entered the room after noticing an unusual smell and signs that the room had been accessed.

She later confronted hotel staff, questioning how an occupied room could be opened using a master key without informing the guest beforehand.

Expressing her disappointment, she said an apology could not undo the impact on her sense of privacy and dignity.

Hotel admits staff should have informed the guest

During the conversation captured in the video, a hotel representative apologised multiple times and acknowledged that the staff should have contacted the guest before entering the room.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, the representative said rainwater had overflowed into the room, creating concerns that hotel property could be damaged if immediate action was not taken.

He admitted that informing the guest before using the master key would have been the appropriate course of action.

Woman rejects hotel's justification

The woman, however, did not accept the explanation. She argued that even if there was an emergency involving the room, the hotel should have first attempted to reach her for permission before unlocking the door.

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She maintained that the issue was not limited to the hotel entering the room, but the broader concern that an occupied guest room could be accessed without the occupant's consent.

Responding to the apology, she stated that "an apology cannot restore my dignity and privacy."

Incident triggers discussion on hotel privacy

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users raising questions about hotel privacy standards and guest safety.

One user said, "This is very bad. I lost my polarised RayBan once when I was out exploring the area. When I came back I also noticed someone entered the room without my permission. When I raised it with the hotel manager they denied it completely. I asked for cctv footage which again they again denied."

Another said, "Your anger is valid. They should not have entered your room without calling you and asking for permission."