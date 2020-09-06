FPJ News You Can Use: How to revive inactive PPF account?

Here's how one can revive a dormant PPF account:

Written application: The account holder needs to approach the bank or the post office with a written application for account reactivation.

Penalty fee: The account holder will need to pay penalty fee of Rs 50 per year (the number of years the accounts has been dormant). For example, if the account has been dormant for three years, he or she will have to pay Rs 150 as penalty.

Deposit: Pay the minimum yearly deposit amount of Rs 500 for each year the account has been inactive.

Process: Visit the branch of PPF account once more to complete the verification process. On completing the formalities, your account will get activated.