Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:35 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Will pass orders next week, set up expert panel to look into Pegasus matter, says Supreme Court

FPJ Bureau
Photo: Pexels

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to set up a technical expert committee to inquire into the alleged snooping of mobile phones using the Israeli Pegasus spyware.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said some technical experts were expressing a personal difficulty to be part of such a committee. "That is why it is taking time to constitute the committee," he said, adding that "we will be able to finalise the members of the technical experts team by next week and pronounce orders."

The Centre had offered to set up a Technical Expert Committee on its own with independent experts, which was not accepted by the court.

Last week, the Supreme Court had said it only wants to know from the Centre whether Pegasus was used or not for spying on individuals and whether it was done lawfully or not.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:35 PM IST
