FPJ Legal | SC shifts Chandra bros to Mumbai jails, calls Tihar boss ‘shameless’

The Supreme Court on Thursday dubbed the Tihar Jail superintendent as “shameless” for allowing two promoters of Unitech, both siblings, to freely operate from an underground office inside jail. The brothers, Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, have been sent to two different jails, at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, and the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

A Bench of Justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Mukesh R Shah was “shocked” on being told by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) how the two continued their business from inside the Tihar jail and carried out various transactions even after they were arrested on the charges of cheating and duping homebuyers.

The Chandra brothers were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in March 2017, consequent to a first information report (FIR) registered on a July 2015 order by the Patiala House court.

The FIR was based on a complaint by a homebuyer in relation to the Anthea project in Gurugram. Subsequently, more such complaints were received against the Unitech with respect to the Anthea project.

The homebuyers had approached the police after flats were not handed over to them within the stipulated deadline despite making payments to the company. The prima facie probe showed that the money realised from the sale of flats was siphoned off.



Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 11:06 PM IST