FPJ Legal: Relief for P Chidambaram and Karti as Delhi high court extends stay on proceedings in INX Media case

Besides, the CBI has also sought setting aside the observations in the order which says that the agency is required to file or produce before the court all the documents collected by it during investigation.

The trial court had also said that the accused are entitled to copies of such documents or inspections thereof, irrespective of the fact whether they are being relied upon by the CBI or not. In its plea before the high court, the CBI had said that this case involved high level of corruption with wide ramifications on society and while the accused have a right to a fair trial, the collective interest of the society could not be impinged.

"A fair trial is not what the accused wants in the name of a fair trial but must soothe the ultimate justice. Although right of fair trial of the respondents/accused was not infringed, since all documents relied upon by petitioner-CBI were provided to the respondents/accused.," it said.

The agency contended that the very essence of trial is to unearth the truth for which the court cannot assist the accused in search of a plausible defence.

It has alleged that the trial court's order reflected intrusion into the investigative process of the CBI which is impermissible in law and the special judge lost sight of the fact that further investigation in the present matter is underway and if the accused persons are allowed to inspect documents available at the malkhana, the same would subvert the probe and there is every likelihood that they may tamper with evidence available.

Seeking to set aside the trial court's order, the agency has said the legitimate aim would suffer irreparably if protection is not given to the documents and record which was permitted to be inspected by the accused.