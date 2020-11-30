FPJ Fast Facts: Amit Shah, top BJP leaders in huddle after farmers turn down 'conditional' offer of talks

Not much has however been resolved since then.

Here is a point-wise list outlining the story so far:

1. Most farmers are skeptical about the Burhari venue, dubbing it an "open jail" that they had decided to "never" visit.

2. As of Monday morning, the farmers are staying put at the Delhi borders, and refuse to budge. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show them camped out at the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP borders. Protests too continue amid heavy police deployment. Around 32 farmer bodies, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.