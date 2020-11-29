Mann Ki Baat: Agriculture reforms brought new opportunities to farmers, says PM Modi amid protests

"You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakh. He got Rs 25,000 in advance," he said.

"It was agreed that he will get the remaining amount in 15 days but he didn't get the payment. He filed a complaint and got his dues within a few days," he said.

The Prime Minister's comments came even as hundreds of farmers continue to camp in and around the national capital as part of their agitation against the Centre's agricultural laws. Farmers from various states have embarked on 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against the three farm laws -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.