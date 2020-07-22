FPJ Fast Facts: All you need to know about PM Modi's USIBC address

Speaking on Wednesday via video-conferencing at the India Ideas Summit organised by US-India Business Council (USIBC) Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's efforts to become aatma nirbhar.
Here are the highlights from his speech summed up in a few brief points:
1. Stressing India's efforts to become prosperous and resilient through the Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes, Modi said that the country was keen on US participation in the initiative.
2. The Prime Minister invited participation in a variety of fields -- from defence and space to infrastructure, finance and healthcare.
3. Speaking about the "US-India friendship" Modi said it was now time for the partnership to play "an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic".
4. Modi said that there is "global optimism" towards India as it offered "a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options". India celebrates openness in people and in governance, he said.
5. The Prime Minister revealed that India attracted $20 billion in foreign capital during April-July despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "Every year, we are reaching record highs in FDI. Each year is significantly higher than the earlier one. FDI inflows in India in 2019-20 were 74 billion dollars. This is an increase of 20 percent from the year before that," Modi said.
6. The Prime Minister stressed on a more "human-centric" approach to the future.
7. Rise of India means rise in trade opportunities with a nation that you can trust; India, US are natural partners, Modi said.
Earlier, speaking at the virtual summit, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that India, which has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including that of the United States, can attract global supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies.
