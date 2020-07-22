FPJ Fast Facts: All you need to know about PM Modi's USIBC address

Speaking on Wednesday via video-conferencing at the India Ideas Summit organised by US-India Business Council (USIBC) Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's efforts to become aatma nirbhar.

Here are the highlights from his speech summed up in a few brief points:

1. Stressing India's efforts to become prosperous and resilient through the Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes, Modi said that the country was keen on US participation in the initiative.

2. The Prime Minister invited participation in a variety of fields -- from defence and space to infrastructure, finance and healthcare.

3. Speaking about the "US-India friendship" Modi said it was now time for the partnership to play "an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic".