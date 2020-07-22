Mike Pompeo slams Chinese Communist Party; says India has 'earned the trust' of US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly criticised China over the recent Galwan Valley clash that saw 20 Indian Armymen killed and others injured. "Chinese took incredibly aggressive actions and Indians have done their best to respond to that," he had said earlier in July.
China has also come heavy criticism from the western country over the novel coronavirus which is believed to have originated there. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed China, calling the virus an unwanted "gift" from the country. In many a speech and comment and tweet since the outbreak, Trump has lashed out at China for its alleged role in the outbreak.
Speaking virtually at the USIBC Summit Pompeo said that the US was "deeply saddened" by the death of Indian soldiers. Describing India as an important partner and a key pillar of President Donald Trump's foreign policy, he said, "Recent clashes initiated by PLA is latest example of Chinese Communist Party's unacceptable behaviour."
"Important that democracies like ours work together at a time when we see true scope of challenge posed by Chinese Communist Party," he noted.
He added that India was in a position to "check global supply chain away from China and reduce reliance on Chinese companies in areas like telecom, medical supplies and others" because the country had earned the trust of many other countries including the US.
Pompeo also lauded India's recent decision to ban 59 Chinese apps. "I am happy to report that India is arising US defense and security partner in Indo Pacific and globally," he said.
Pompeo also mentioned India's invite to the next G7 Summit. "We have invited PM Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity network," he said.
Less than a day earlier, Pompeo had said that the US had watched the Chinese Communist Party "bully its neighbours, militarize features in the South China Sea, and instigate a deadly confrontation with India".
"You can’t go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You can’t threaten countries and bully them in Himalayas. You can’t engage in cover-ups and co-opt international institutions like World Health Organization," he had said.
(With inputs from agencies)
