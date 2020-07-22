Mike Pompeo slams Chinese Communist Party; says India has 'earned the trust' of US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly criticised China over the recent Galwan Valley clash that saw 20 Indian Armymen killed and others injured. "Chinese took incredibly aggressive actions and Indians have done their best to respond to that," he had said earlier in July.

China has also come heavy criticism from the western country over the novel coronavirus which is believed to have originated there. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed China, calling the virus an unwanted "gift" from the country. In many a speech and comment and tweet since the outbreak, Trump has lashed out at China for its alleged role in the outbreak.