'They took incredibly aggressive actions...': Mike Pompeo slams China over border tensions with India

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian had asked the US to not interfere in Tibet, soon after the western country announced restrictions on Chinese officials for violating human rights in the region.

On Wednesday, Pompeo fired a fresh salvo at China. The world, he said, had now seen the "true colours" of the Chinese Communist Party. "As with all unelected communist regimes, Beijing fears its own people's freethinking more than any foreign foe. CCP has an enormous credibility problem, they failed to tell the world the truth about this virus and now hundreds and thousands of people are dead," he said.

Pompeo opined that the impact of the CCP and its General Secretary Xi Jinping on the world was "not good" for free and democracy loving people.

"I am convinced more than ever that free peoples of the world will come to understand the threat," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)