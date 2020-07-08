'They took incredibly aggressive actions...': Mike Pompeo slams China over border tensions with India

The novel coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated in China, before spreading to most countries in the world. As cases rose, America has emerged as the single worst affected nation, recording over three million positive cases thus far.
Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed China, calling the virus an unwanted "gift" from the country. In many a speech and comment and tweet since the outbreak, Trump has lashed out at China for its alleged role in the outbreak. From linking the virus to a lab in Wuhan, to claiming the country had not taken adequate measures to curb the virus when possible -- his comments have been varied.
More recently, the US has also criticised China for its role in the Indo-China border dispute and the Galwan Valley clash. Now, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has reiterated the statements.
"I have spoken with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar a number of times about this. Chinese took incredibly aggressive actions and Indians have done their best to respond to that," he said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian had asked the US to not interfere in Tibet, soon after the western country announced restrictions on Chinese officials for violating human rights in the region.
On Wednesday, Pompeo fired a fresh salvo at China. The world, he said, had now seen the "true colours" of the Chinese Communist Party. "As with all unelected communist regimes, Beijing fears its own people's freethinking more than any foreign foe. CCP has an enormous credibility problem, they failed to tell the world the truth about this virus and now hundreds and thousands of people are dead," he said.
Pompeo opined that the impact of the CCP and its General Secretary Xi Jinping on the world was "not good" for free and democracy loving people.
"I am convinced more than ever that free peoples of the world will come to understand the threat," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
