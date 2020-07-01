Donald Trump 'more and more angry at China' as COVID-19 pandemic spreads its ugly face across the world

Earlier during his first Presidential campaign rally at Tulsa, Oklahoma, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "Look, everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn't make any more of a big deal out of it." At his rallies over the past couple of weeks, several times he called the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 lung disease "Kung Flu".

Meanwhile, the US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,629,372 and 127,322, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 1,402,041 infections and 59,594 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (646,929), and is followed by India (566,840), the UK (314,160), Peru (285,213), Chile (279,393), Spain (249,271), Italy (240,578), Iran (227,662), Mexico (220,657), Pakistan (209,337), France (202,063), Turkey (199,906), Germany (195,418), Saudi Arabia (190,823), South Africa (151,209), Bangladesh (145,483) and Canada (106,097), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,815), Italy (34,767), France (29,846), Spain (28,355), Mexico (27,121), India (16,893) and Iran (10,670).

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 10.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 509,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

