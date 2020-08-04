FPJ Fast Facts: 175 guests invited, security beefed up; everything you need to know about Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir tomorrow (Wednesday, August 5) after which the construction of the temple will commence in Ayodhya. Ahead of the ceremony, festivities have already begun in the city. Priests are seen performing 'aartis' and 'havans' and temples are being decorated with 'diyas'.
Here is everything you need to know about Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan:
1. 175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited, said the temple trust.
2. PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.
3. The city will be decorated with nearly 400 quintals of flowers for the 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Mandir on Wednesday. The blue 'aparajita' or Vishnukanta flowers, that are grown in the rural parts of Bengaluru, have been brought for the much-awaited occasion. The double-toned marigolds in orange and red are being brought in from Kolkata, while orchids are being imported from Thailand. About 600 kg of red and pink roses, 240 kg gerbera and 300 kg carnations are also being brought, reported IANS.
4. The security has been beefed up for the ceremony. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that unprecedented security arrangements have been made in the city. He said that the invitation letter carries a security code, which can be swiped only once. "The invitation card also has a serial number, which cops will cross-check at the entry. Thus, the card is non-transferable and can be used only once," a report said.
5. Any electronic device, mobile or camera will be not permitted at the venue for the ceremony.
6. The muhurta for the ceremony is at 12.15 pm. Hence, all the guests are expected to be seated by 10.30 AM.
7. According to Times Now, PM Modi will leave Delhi at 9:35 AM and land in Ayodhya at 11:30 AM for the 'bhoomi pujan'.
8. Apart from the 'bhoomi pujan', PM Modi will also unveil a Rs 5 postal stamp with the new model of Ram Mandir to commemorate the event.
(With input from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)