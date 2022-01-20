FPJ Explains: What is the correlation between 5G rollout and cancellation of flights?

After the rollout of 5G wireless networks in the United States, India has cancelled eight Air India flights to and from the US. "Due to deployment of the 5G communications in the USA, we will not be able to operate the following flights of January 19, 2022," Air India said.

India's aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is monitoring the situation very closely. DGCA chief Arun Kumar told ANI, "Indian aviation regulator is working in close coordination with our carriers to deal with the current (5G) situation."

But not only India but Airlines from worldwide raised the concern over safety. Emirates, Japan Airlines, Air India and All Nippon Airways have cancelled most flights to the United States amid concerns over the deployment of new 5G wireless networks. A total of 320 flights were cancelled by January 19 evening or a little over 2 per cent of the US total.



Correlation between 5G rollout and cancellation of flights

US-based Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also raised safety concerns while operating aircraft in between 5G high-speed Internet communications in the country. "With safety as its core mission, the FAA will continue to ensure that the travelling public is safe as wireless companies deploy 5G. The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and wireless companies to try to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations," reads the FAA statement on January 17.

In January 4, FIP letter explained challenges its facing due to 5G rollout. It said, 5G deploys pilots may face safety issues while operating flights."5G signals could interfere with the Radio Altimeters that airliners, bizjets and general aviation aircraft rely on low altitude flight that it issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) on the 'Risk of Potential Adverse Effects on Radio Altimeters' of 5G deployment."

In response, the largest network carriers in the US, including Verizon and AT&T agreed to temporarily pause the advent of 5G service to allow the FAA more time to address concerns about interference.

The Verizon and AT&T networks use a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to the one used by radio altimeters, devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground to help pilots land in low visibility.The Federal Communications Commission, which set a buffer between the frequencies used by 5G and altimeters, has said the wireless service posed no risk to aviation. But FAA officials saw a potential problem.

