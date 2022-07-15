FPJ Explains: What is Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill, 2019?

The Government of India is preparing a bill for a new registration regime for newspapers that will also include the digital news media, which currently is not included in the Centre's registration framework, according to a report.

The government will revive the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill, 2019, with the changes before the Cabinet soon. The new bill will replace the colonial-era Press and Registration of Books Act (PRB), 1867, which currently regulates the newspaper and printing press industry in India.

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has started the process to amend the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill and include "news on digital media through any electronic device" in its range.

However, the Bill is yet to be approved by the Prime Minister's Office and other stakeholders.

Here's what you need to know about the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill, 2019:

The bill seeks to get away with all the earlier provisions of the PRB Act, 1867, enabling the Central and State Government to formulate appropriate rules or regulations to regulate the criteria or conditions for issuing govt advertisements in newspapers, accreditation of newspapers and such other facilities for newspapers. Through the bill, the I&B Ministry proposes to simplify the registration procedure by creating a Press Registrar General along with laying down a simple system of registration of e-papers.

What after the Bill is passed?

The fresh bill leaves space for concern by making major changes. It may lead to various interpretations as its ambit looks broad, such as posts put on social media or blogs, might also include e-newspapers of the existing newspapers.

A provision of the draft bill makes it mandatory for the editor of the periodical to be an Indian citizen. The current law (PRB Act) does not have such a provision. However, the provision can be challenged as a violation to Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

Read Also In a first, digital news to be regulated in amended law

Section 5(1) under Part III of the bill creates a provision for the appointment of the Press Registrar General by the Central Government. The authority is also authorised with the responsibility to revise Certificate of Registration, receive annual statements from the owners of the periodicals, impose fines or penalties, revoke or suspend the registration of the periodicals.

However the bill has proposed to register the publishers of the news on digital media with the Registrar of Newspapers of India.

Further, the bill allows anyone who is a citizen of India to bring out its publication, provided that such a person has not been convicted by the court for an offence involving terrorist or unlawful activity and having done anything against the security of the state.

The present Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867 contains provisions under which for an offence listed under the act, a publisher or whosoever concerned shall be punished with a fine or imprisonment or by both on account of conviction. On the contrary, the draft bill seeks to punish the concerned only with a fine as mentioned under Part V of the said Bill.

In case of grievances, an appellate board may be called by the Press Registrar General and its decision will be considered final. This is mentioned under Section 16 of Part VI of the Registration of Press and Periodicals (RPP) Bill, 2019.