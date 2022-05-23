Journalism in Web 3.0: Web News Observer becomes first media outlet to adapt to newest version of internet

Did you ever wonder why the products you were discussing with your friends always pop up as ads while you surf the Internet? Well, the credit goes to Web 2.0. The more interactive version of Web 1.0. And since everything is transforming, for example, 4G to 5G, normal cars to EV cars, it’s time for the Internet to join the bandwagon.

Yes, we are talking about Web 3.0. What’s that, you ask? It’s a more secure, trustworthy and decentralized version of the Internet that works on blockchain technology. So, basically, what happens on the Internet, stays on the Internet, if we may say so.

While not many companies are switching to Web 3.0, a Mysore-based media outlet, Web News Observer , has taken the initiative, becoming the first news website in India to do so.

“Since Web 3.0 is a more secure version of the Internet, we have decided to make our website completely available on this version too. It will not only give the audience an enriching experience of news by making the website ad-free but will also help protect their privacy at all costs. Our aim is to continuously and constantly evolve and this is just a step towards it,” says Ehraz Ahmed, Founder of Web News Observer.

The website in the newest version of the Internet will be accessible in the Brave browser. In other browsers, it can be accessed by installing a few extensions. As mentioned on the website’s about page , to access it on Web 3.0, one can visit the link: webnewsobserver.crypto.

It was only last month that the media outlet crossed the 1 million users’ milestone, and now it has bagged another achievement in its kitty.

“On Sunday, May 22, 2022, we have successfully crossed the target of 2 million unique visitors monthly. It’s a huge milestone and we see many more coming in the near future,” adds Musba Hashmi, Editor-in-Chief of Web News Observer.

Through their innovations in journalism, Web News Observer has become one of the fastest-growing media outlets in India.

From introducing India’s first e-learning platform for data journalism to actively participating in social activities, the media outlet has built its path to success in a short period.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 04:45 PM IST